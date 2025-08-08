Celebrating a Decade of Impact: Robyn Koenig Promoted to Director of Creative Strategy

At A. Bright Idea, we recognize the people who lead with intention, elevate every idea and inspire those around them. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce Robyn Koenig’s promotion to Director of Creative Strategy, a milestone that beautifully aligns with her 10-year anniversary at the agency.

Since joining ABI in 2014, Robyn has played a pivotal role in shaping our creative approach. Her leadership and vision have helped deliver standout work for clients such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore Orioles, Department of Defense Education Activity, BASF, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support and the Biden Environmental Center.

“Robyn’s decade at ABI has been defined by growth — both her own and the creative evolution of our agency. She brings together curiosity, innovation and strategy in a way that moves projects — and people — forward. This promotion is not just a recognition of her accomplishments, but a testament to what’s next.”

– Anita Brightman, founder and CEO

In her new role as Director of Creative Strategy, Robyn will lead creative planning and vision across ABI’s integrated services, guiding campaigns, branding and design from concept to execution. She’ll serve as a bridge between client goals and bold, purposeful creative work.

“I’m deeply grateful to be part of a place that truly values collaboration, innovation and heart. This next chapter is exciting because it means continuing to partner with our team and clients in new ways, pushing boundaries and making an impact together.”

– Robyn Koenig, Director of Creative Strategy

Robyn’s promotion reflects more than her talent. It speaks to ABI’s continued commitment to nurturing leaders from within and creating space for creativity to thrive.

Congratulations, Robyn — and thank you for a decade of vision, dedication and many, many bright ideas.