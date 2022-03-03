Digital Marketing Trends for 2022

If there’s anything we learned about digital marketing in 2021, it’s that short-form video content is here to stay. But what digital marketing trends can we expect to see in 2022 and which current trends are on their way out? The answers may surprise you.

1. Artificial Intelligence for marketing insights

AI can analyze patterns in consumer behavior and use data from social media platforms to identify what content performs the best. Additionally, the type of data targeted is expected to change. The current primary focus on third-party data (data collected about a user by an external organization using web cookie tracking that is then sold to an organization) is likely to decrease due to increasing consumer privacy protection efforts. First-party data (data gathered by tracking and observing user behavior on an organization’s own website) will subsequently take its place.

2. Programmatic Advertising

Another use of the power of AI, programmatic advertising, automates media buying and allows brands to target more specific audiences while eliminating the need for time-consuming manual insertions of the orders.

3. Gamification

If there’s one way to get buyers to spend more time (and money) on an app, it’s to incorporate game elements with built-in rewards. This approach is true for “edutainment” apps like Duolingo and shopping apps such as the Starbucks mobile app.

4. More and more video marketing

An emerging trend in the past decade, video marketing is now more sophisticated and advanced than ever. It is the most popular way customers want to learn about new products. With more and more brands utilizing live video and augmented reality to market their products, they find new ways to connect and engage with their target audience.

Now, what trends are we leaving behind?

1. Drip marketing

Gone are the days of sending the same steady stream of generic emails to an entire contact database. Instead, send targeted and personalized emails to contact subgroups. Even better, include dynamic and interactive email content.

2. Quantity over the quality of input

The internet is already saturated with content, so simply pushing out a steady stream of basic content is a waste of time and effort. Instead, focus on developing high-quality content that offers value to potential customers.

3. Relying heavily on organic output

Social media and search engine algorithms have been causing a steady decline in the reach of organic output. It has never been more important to focus on paid digital marketing to make the biggest impression with your content.

4. Only rating text in Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

The explosion of video we’ve seen in the past few years means that more and more people are looking for video content on search engines. Instead of rating only keywords in SEO, focus on rating video, images and audio using captions and alt-text.

Bottom Line

The evolving digital space is quickly becoming an essential part of everyday life for many people. These digital marketing trends are vital for any small business trying to compete for consumers’ attention and revenue.

