Bright Light Intern Reflections

As a student beginning my junior year in high school, I am so lucky to have had such an amazing experience interning at A. Bright Idea this summer.

Working behind the scenes with trained professionals has given me a new appreciation for the world of public relations. I now recognize the teamwork, planning, and sacrifice that goes into both pleasing clients and providing high quality work. While working at ABI, I spent most of my time with a small group of people from the Visual Team; Nate Keezer Taylor Goad , and my fellow intern, Haley McCullough. I had such a great time learning about all aspects of production, as well as collaborating on different projects throughout the summer. I was very fortunate to have had a background in using some of the editing software available at ABI, and was able to utilize this knowledge to go through footage, edit videos, and so much more. On one occasion, I was even able to work on a spot for a client! I am forever thankful to all those who have given their time to teach me about the visual aspects of public relations, as well as the social components that establish connections with clients and coworkers. I will continue to use all that I have learned from this internship to better myself as a student, team member, and person.

This coming school year, I plan to hone my skills as a digital artist in hopes that I can combine my knowledge of audio/video production with my skills in digital rendering and computer animation. Working in the film industry has always intrigued me, and this internship at A. Bright Idea has taught me so many things that apply to this interest. I will also be able to apply this knowledge to the Advanced Video Journalism class that I will be continuing next year. Once again, thank you to all who were instrumental in making this past summer both a fun and fantastic learning experience.