Everyone who works with Brian knows that moment when he puts the project challenge into precisely the right words and lays out a clear path to the solution. Captivating and, at times, awe-inspiring, Brian’s breadth and depth of knowledge in creative strategy radiates. In other words, it impacts our entire team, helping make us stronger creative and strategic communications practitioners. Click the video above to see Brian in action as we celebrate his 40-year career in the industry.